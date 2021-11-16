Live updates as police close Leeds city centre roads after gas leak

At 3.14pm today, police received a report of a gas main leak in East Parade in Leeds city centre requiring a cordon for public safety.

A large cordon is being put in place around East Parade including Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Great George Street, The Headrow, South Parade and Park Row.

People are advised to follow the directions of officers on the ground and avoid coming into the area while gas engineers attend to deal with the incident.