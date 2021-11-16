Live updates as police close Leeds city centre roads after gas leak

Several streets in Leeds city centre have been cordoned off by police after a gas leak.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:02 pm
Police received a report of a gas main leak in East Parade at 3.14pm today (Tuesday 16).

Follow the live blog for the latest.

The Headrow
Huge police cordon in place after gas leak in Leeds city centre

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 17:03

  • A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after a gas main leak.
  • People are being asked to avoid the area and to follow the directions of officers on the ground.
  • First Bus services are diverting
Video from the scene:

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 16:51

More photos from the scene:

The scene in Leeds city centre after a gas main leak.
Photographs from the scene:

Several roads were closed due to the gas main leak.
Workers fixing a gas leak in Leeds city centre.
Full list of roads closed:

• East Parade

• Cookridge Street

• Oxford Place

• Great George Street

• The Headrow

• South Parade

• Park Row.

Major disruption to bus services:

Full West Yorkshire Police statement:

At 3.14pm today, police received a report of a gas main leak in East Parade in Leeds city centre requiring a cordon for public safety.

A large cordon is being put in place around East Parade including Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Great George Street, The Headrow, South Parade and Park Row.

People are advised to follow the directions of officers on the ground and avoid coming into the area while gas engineers attend to deal with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police
Leeds city centre roads closed after gas main leak

