Live updates as police close Leeds city centre roads after gas leak
Several streets in Leeds city centre have been cordoned off by police after a gas leak.
Police received a report of a gas main leak in East Parade at 3.14pm today (Tuesday 16).
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 17:03
- A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after a gas main leak.
- People are being asked to avoid the area and to follow the directions of officers on the ground.
- First Bus services are diverting
Full list of roads closed:
• East Parade
• Cookridge Street
• Oxford Place
• Great George Street
• The Headrow
• South Parade
• Park Row.
Full West Yorkshire Police statement:
At 3.14pm today, police received a report of a gas main leak in East Parade in Leeds city centre requiring a cordon for public safety.
A large cordon is being put in place around East Parade including Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Great George Street, The Headrow, South Parade and Park Row.
People are advised to follow the directions of officers on the ground and avoid coming into the area while gas engineers attend to deal with the incident.
