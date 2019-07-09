Live updates as police close Bramley road after crash involving double decker bus and two cars

Have your say

Police have closed a road in Leeds after a crash involving a double decker bus and several cars.

Broad Lane in Bramley has been shut by police as of about 2pm.

A black BMW and a white Mini have been involved in the smash.

According to eyewitness reports at the scene, the black BMW's handbrake failed, leading the car to roll down the hill and hit a bus driver.

The man said: "All I know is the black car's handbrake failed, it's come down the hill and hit a bus driver. That is all I know."

The incident happened near the Black Lion pub.

The scene of the crash in Bramley, Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

