Live updates as police close Bramley road after crash involving double decker bus and two cars

Police have closed a road in Leeds after a crash involving a double decker bus and several cars.
Broad Lane in Bramley has been shut by police as of about 2pm.
A black BMW and a white Mini have been involved in the smash.
According to eyewitness reports at the scene, the black BMW's handbrake failed, leading the car to roll down the hill and hit a bus driver.
The man said: "All I know is the black car's handbrake failed, it's come down the hill and hit a bus driver. That is all I know."
The incident happened near the Black Lion pub.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.