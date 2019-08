The deaths of four young men killed in a Horsforth crash are to be investigated at an inquest today.

Brandon Frew, 19, Caelan Megson, 21, Matty Walshaw, 18, and Declan Grove, 19, all died when the Seat Leon they were in was involved in a crash with a taxi on the outer ring road in Horsforth in the early hours of Saturday, June 30 last year.