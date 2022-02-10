At 4.39am today, police received a report of a man attending a Leeds hospital A&E with injuries from an assault.

Enquiries linked the man to a report of a fight outside Booze 4 U in Roundhay Road at about 2am where the victim was believed to have been assaulted and hit by a car deliberately driven at him.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A scene is currently in place in Roundhay Road from the junction with Harehills Road and the inbound carriageway is closed to traffic while scene investigation work takes place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220074950 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat