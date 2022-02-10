Live updates as huge police cordon put in place in Harehills after fight outside Booze 4 U shop
A large police cordon has been put in place in Harehills after a man was attacked.
The cordon is in place in Harehills Road and neighbouring streets
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man was attacked during a fight outside the Booze 4 U store in the early hours of Thursday, February 10.
The man was assaulted and then a car was deliberately driven at him.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
He has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Follow our live blog for the latest.
Man attacked and hit by car outside shop in Harehills Road
A man was attacked and hit by a car during a fight outside a shop in Harehills.
It happened outside the Booze 4 U store in Roundhay Road at about 2am on Thursday, February 10.
The man was attacked and had a car driven at him.
At 4.39am police were called to a hospital in Leeds after the man attended A&E.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.
The man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A cordon is currently in place in Roundhay Road from the junction with Harehills Road and the inbound carriageway is closed to traffic while scene investigation work takes place.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220074950 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Full police statement:
West Yorkshire Police
At 4.39am today, police received a report of a man attending a Leeds hospital A&E with injuries from an assault.
Enquiries linked the man to a report of a fight outside Booze 4 U in Roundhay Road at about 2am where the victim was believed to have been assaulted and hit by a car deliberately driven at him.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment. He has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A scene is currently in place in Roundhay Road from the junction with Harehills Road and the inbound carriageway is closed to traffic while scene investigation work takes place.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220074950 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Bus diversions and traffic delays
There are bus diversions and delays to traffic in the area.
However, these relate to a separate incident just up the road from the cordon on Easterly Road.
The road is closed due to emergency water main repairs.
The AA said: “Road closed due to emergency water main repairs on A58 Easterly Road Westbound from Oakwood Lane to B6159 Harehills Lane. Traffic is coping well. This closure is separate to the A58 closure.”
