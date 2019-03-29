Live updates as bomb squad called to Crown Point Bridge Leeds city centre over suspected mortar device

Have your say

Bomb disposal experts have been called to Crown Point Bridge in Leeds after a suspected mortar shell was found in the water.

A police cordon has been put in place on Crown Point Road while police and fire crews await the bomb disposal teams.

The bomb disposal team has been called out to the scene and is due to arrive soon.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.14am today, police received a report of a suspected first or second world war mortar device at Crown Point Road, Leeds.

"A cordon has been put in place while the package is examined.

"Crown Point Road is currently closed."

The first photo of the suspected device as found in the city centre. Photo: Ian John Platt