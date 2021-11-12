Live updates after man found dead in Beeston as two men arrested
An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Beeston.
Police were called to Harlech Road at 6am today (Friday).
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A cordon is in place in Harlech Road to undergo forensic examination.
Last updated: Friday, 12 November, 2021, 14:36
Video from the scene:
Neighbour said he “did not hear anything” but woke up to find police on the street
A neighbour wo lives on the same street, and did not wish to be named, said: “I did not hear anything at all last night, sometimes I stay up playing games but I was sleeping.
“I tried to ask the police what was going on but they couldn’t tell me, they just told me something had happened at the house and that I’d see it on the news.
“There were quite a lot of vans around on the street earlier.
“The vans have only just left at about 2pm.”
Another neighbour added: “This is usually a quiet street so I’m not sure what has gone on”.
More photos from the scene:
Photos from the scene:
Full West Yorkshire Police statement:
West Yorkshire Police
Anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13210583623 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Location of the incident:
The man was found at an address in Harlech Road in the Beeston area of Leeds. (Photo: Google).
