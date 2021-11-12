Live updates after man found dead in Beeston as two men arrested

At 6am today, police were called to an address in Harlech Road, Beeston, where a man had been found dead.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and a scene is in place in Harlech Road to undergo forensic examination.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13210583623 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat