A Leeds property has been sealed off by police following "continued" reports of drug dealing.

A special order was put in place to give police powers to remove the occupants and make it illegal to visit the building in Little London.

It follows reports of drug-dealing and drug usage at the address, which police said was impacting the local community.

In November, officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) worked with Leeds City Council's antisocial behaviour unit to partially close down the property.

On January 12, this was upgraded to a full closure order. This gave police power to remove the occupants, change the locks of the building and board up the property's entrances.

Police have made the order at the property in Little London, Leeds

It's illegal for anyone to return until April this year.

In a statement, the Leeds North West NPT said: "Back in November, we worked alongside the Leeds Antisocial Behaviour Team to have a partial closure order granted at an address in Little London, due to continued reports of drug-dealing and drugs usage taking place at the address and the negative impact this was having on the local community.

"On January 12, this was elevated to a full closure order, meaning the occupants were removed, locks changed & the property's entrances covered to prevent entry.

"The property will remain like this until April 2024.

