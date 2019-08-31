List of food options in custody suites released by West Yorkshire Police

Have your say

The list of food options in custody suites has been released by West Yorkshire Police as part of a Freedom on Information request.

A custody suite is a designated area within a police station in the United Kingdom designed and adapted to process and detain those who have been arrested, or who are there for purposes such as answering bail.

As part of a freedom on information request, West Yorkshire Police released the items supplied to those in the suites.

An all day breakfast, cottage pie and vegetarian chilli are among the options.

The full list of items offered are:

Cottage Pie

Beef Lasagne

Complete All Day Breakfast

Beef Chilli c/w Rice

Chicken Korma c/w Rice

Complete Minced Lamb Hotpot

Complete Veg Chilli

Complete Vegetarian/Vegan Breakfast (Beans & Wedges)

Chicken Tikka c/w Rice

White Sugar Sachet

Sweeteners

Porridge Pot Golden Syrup

Frosties Cereal & Milk bar

Tea WHT

Really Rich Incup White

Tea BLK

Really Rich Incup Black

Incup Hot Chocolate

Water