A man has admitted dealing drugs after being caught in a police operation in east Leeds.

On Tuesday evening, officers from Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted Lincoln Green as part of Operation Bunkmill. The operation is tackling organised criminal groups, urban street gangs and the illegal production and supply of drugs.

As part of the targeted activity taking place, officers swooped on a property in Lincoln Green which is subject to a Partial Premise Closure Order. This usually means a tenant can remain in the property, but no visitors are allowed except the landlord and maintenance workers.

Two men were stopped and searched when officers arrived at the property. One of them was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A file image of police in Lincoln Green in Leeds. A man has admitted drug dealing after he was caught during a large police operation tackling organised crime in the area. (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

In a statement, the Leeds East NPT said: “On Wednesday, the adult male pleaded guilty in Leeds Magistrates Court and has subsequently been remanded into custody, pending a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court in September 2023.

“Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to pursue those who choose to disregard the law and are involved in organised criminality, which causes harm in the community.