Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Lincoln Green Leeds: Man caught dealing Class A drugs during large police operation in east Leeds

A man has admitted dealing drugs after being caught in a police operation in east Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

On Tuesday evening, officers from Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted Lincoln Green as part of Operation Bunkmill. The operation is tackling organised criminal groups, urban street gangs and the illegal production and supply of drugs.

As part of the targeted activity taking place, officers swooped on a property in Lincoln Green which is subject to a Partial Premise Closure Order. This usually means a tenant can remain in the property, but no visitors are allowed except the landlord and maintenance workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men were stopped and searched when officers arrived at the property. One of them was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A file image of police in Lincoln Green in Leeds. A man has admitted drug dealing after he was caught during a large police operation tackling organised crime in the area. (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)A file image of police in Lincoln Green in Leeds. A man has admitted drug dealing after he was caught during a large police operation tackling organised crime in the area. (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)
A file image of police in Lincoln Green in Leeds. A man has admitted drug dealing after he was caught during a large police operation tackling organised crime in the area. (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

In a statement, the Leeds East NPT said: “On Wednesday, the adult male pleaded guilty in Leeds Magistrates Court and has subsequently been remanded into custody, pending a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court in September 2023.

“Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to pursue those who choose to disregard the law and are involved in organised criminality, which causes harm in the community.

“If you do have any information or concerns about organised crime activity, please contact West Yorkshire Police. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”