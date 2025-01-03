Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wanted life-serving prisoner was located 60 miles away from where he escaped, then claimed he fled because he wanted to be “banged up”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge at Leeds Crown Court said Neil Farrow’s reason for fleeing the open jail in North Yorkshire was “somewhat ironic”.

Farrow, who has served nearly 20 years behind bars, said he wanted to be in a Category C lower-security prison, rather than an open prison, so went on the run in protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was at large for four days before he was finally re-arrested in Beeston in Leeds after struggling with a police officer sent to find him.

Farrow fled from Kirklevington Grange and was found in Leeds 60 miles away. | Google Maps / WYP

The 58-year-old admitted being unlawfully at large and assault of an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Zanisha Herbert said Farrow had been serving time at the Category D jail in Kirklevington Grange, Stockton-on-Tees, in November last year when he was granted a brief release.

But he failed to return and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers traced him to an ex girlfriend’s home on Northcote Drive in Leeds on November 18. When they went to the property, he tried to escape through the back door, but a police officer was waiting for him.

A minor scuffle ensued and a neighbour intervened to help, before Farrow was put in handcuffs.

The court heard that he has previous convictions for robbery and was eventually given a life sentence in 2005 for attempted false imprisonment and attempted robbery.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds and was not represented by a barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court: “I just did not want to be in a Category D prison, I told them that but they still sent me there. I’m happy in a Cat C.”

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him: “You have a lengthy record, which includes five separate convictions for robbery or attempted robbery.

“You have served approximately 20 years. You are used to having your ‘door banged up’, as you put it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a somewhat ironic reason. The regime in an open prison would be much more relaxed and preferable. I understand your motivation but it’s not an excuse.”

He said he needed to impose a custodial sentence as a deterrent so handed him a five-months’ jail.