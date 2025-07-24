Lidl Oulton: Store employee assaulted while escorting suspected shoplifters from premises in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:01 BST
A store employee was assaulted while escorting two suspected shoplifters from a Lidl in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the store on Aberford Road in Oulton shortly before 3pm yesterday (July 23) following reports of a robbery.

According to police, the staff member was punched while accompanying the two suspects out of the building.

A store employee was assaulted while escorting suspected shoplifters from the store in Leeds.placeholder image
A store employee was assaulted while escorting suspected shoplifters from the store in Leeds. | Google/National World

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in stable condition. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“You can contact them online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250419282.

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

