A store employee was assaulted while escorting two suspected shoplifters from a Lidl in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance crews were called to the store on Aberford Road in Oulton shortly before 3pm yesterday (July 23) following reports of a robbery.

According to police, the staff member was punched while accompanying the two suspects out of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A store employee was assaulted while escorting suspected shoplifters from the store in Leeds. | Google/National World

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in stable condition. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“You can contact them online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250419282.

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”