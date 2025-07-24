Lidl Oulton: Store employee assaulted while escorting suspected shoplifters from premises in Leeds
Police and ambulance crews were called to the store on Aberford Road in Oulton shortly before 3pm yesterday (July 23) following reports of a robbery.
According to police, the staff member was punched while accompanying the two suspects out of the building.
He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in stable condition. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“You can contact them online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250419282.
“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”