Lewis Turner's family described how he brought them "so much joy, laughter and love."

His adoptive family released a statement after Alan Bird was given a life sentence with a minimum custodial term of eight years after being found guilty of murder.

Bird inflicted life-changing injuries upon Lewis in 2001 when he suffocated him and caused permanent brain injuries.

Lewis, who was two at the time of the attack, died at the home of his adoptive parents in Tingley in 2019.

The statement from Lewis’s adoptive family read: “Lewis is greatly missed by all of us.

"From the moment we adopted Lewis, we tried to provide him with as normal a life as possible, despite the severe injuries he had sustained.

“We are grateful that we were able to have so many fun and happy times with Lewis and make memories that we will always treasure.

Lewis Turner was adopted after suffering life-changing injuries when he was attacked by his dad Alan Bird.

"Lewis brought us so much joy, laughter and love whenever he was around. Lewis will always be with us.”

The trial judge, Mr Justice Jacobs paid tribute to Lewis's adoptive parents as he imposed the life sentence upon Bird.

He said: "Mr and Mrs Turner took responsibility for Lewis in 2002.

"They cared for him and provided a loving home for him for the next 17 years.

"They saw him in hospital and decided to foster him and later adopt him.

"Lewis's parents were totally devoted to ensuring he had the best possible care in hospital and best possible care when at home.

"Lewis led what most people would regard as a terrible life.

Alan Bird was given a life sentence with a minimum of eight years in prison after being found guilty of murdering his son Lewis Turner

"While that statement is true, it overlooks the fact that following his profound injuries he was cared for with a devotion that few could match."

"Their love was profound, as no doubt was their sense of loss."

After the case, Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This is an absolutely tragic case where a child has ultimately had their life taken away from them by their parent, who should have been there to care for and protect them.

“Lewis was initially left with severe disabilities after being seriously assaulted by Bird and died as a direct result of his actions, which were the violent culmination of a pattern of abuse and neglect of this little boy.

“Despite the care and support of his adoptive parents, Lewis’s quality of life was catastrophically reduced by the extensive disabilities caused to him by his father.

“Bird has rightly been convicted of murdering Lewis and the responsibility for his death rests solely with him.

“This was a complex and challenging investigation for my team given the passage of time involved, the expert medical evidence required, and detailed liaison with our colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service.