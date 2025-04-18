Lethal pistol fired outside Leeds Morrisons over 'unpaid' drug debt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lethal pistol was fired outside a supermarket in Leeds over an alleged £500 drug debt.

The gun was discharged on Stainbeck Road near to the Morrisons after two men initially pointed it at a worker in the store, telling him he needed to pay up.

Egzon Miftari and Mohammed Tariq were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for a combined sentence of almost 18 years.

It was heard that the complainant had been sold drugs by Tariq and had built up a debt.

Miftari (top right) and Tariq (bottom right) were jailed for an incident in which they pulled out a gun and fired it outside Morrisons on Stainbeck Road. | Google Maps / WYP

On the evening of July 18 last year, Tariq and Miftari devised a plan to visit the man at work at Morrisons, confront him and demand the money.

Entering the shop at around 9.30pm, they picked up items and went to the checkout where the victim was.

Miftari told him: “You need to pay up.” The man responded by saying he did not owe him anything.

Miftari then put on gloves and pulled the pistol from a bag and pointed it at him, telling: “Pay up or you will get a bullet.”

A supervisor interjected and told the pair to leave. They did but hung around outside, prosecutor Camille Morland said.

Around 15 minutes later the victim’s brother turned up and approached the pair, reiterating that no money was owed.

Miftari pulled out the pistol again and pointed it at him, but the man repeated that they would not pay any money.

Miftari pointed the gun at the floor and fired it, before they fled the scene.

Police later found a spent 9mm round, and a live unfired bullet.

Tariq, 27, was arrested from his home on Undercliffe Street, Bradford, four days later.

Miftari, 26, was arrested on July 26, attempting to board a ferry at Holyhead in Wales.

Miftari, of Stonegate Chase, Meanwood, admitted two counts of blackmail and two of possessing a firearm.

Tariq denied all matters but was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of blackmail and one of firearm possession.

Both appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds.

Miftari has 10 previous convictions for violence, including an attack on his partner. He was also caught selling drugs previously.

Mitigating on his behalf, Sarah Barlow said he continues to deny being part of a known east-Leeds gang.

She said he has a “desire” to change and added: “This is a man who has gone very very wrong in life. He accepts that. He apologises.”

For Tariq, Christopher Dunn said he had been “clearly influenced and seduced” by crime, but played a lesser role than Miftari.

Indeed, a message he sent Miftari after the gun was fired read: “I told you not to pull that s*** out, man.”

Judge Kate Rayfield jailed Tariq for six years, conceding she was “no closer to understanding his involvement” because of his persistent denials.

She deemed Miftari as “dangerous”, handing him an extended 11-year-and-eight-month sentence.

This consists of eight years and eight months’ jail, of which he will have to serve at least two-thirds, and a three-year extended licence period.