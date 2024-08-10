Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was subjected to vile monkey gestures during a far-right demonstration in Leeds has said she “no longer feels welcome” in her home city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-born woman told a court of her struggles since she was mocked by racist thug Jordan Plain.

Plain was jailed for eight months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday after he was filmed making the sick gestures towards the black woman on The Headrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Plain was jailed for making monkey gestures towards the woman during the demonstrations on The Headrow last weekend. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

English Defence League supporters gathered outside Leeds Art Gallery on August 3, as did anti-fascist groups. They were separated by barriers put in place by police, but the opposing sides verbally taunted each other.

Reading out her victim impact statement in court, the university student said: “Many people have defended Jordan for what he did to me and said it was right. It was not.

“Protests have happened many times in Leeds, but this is one of the most significant due to the things Jordan did as well as the things that were shouted.

“I was born in Leeds and have lived here my whole life. It is such a beautiful diverse city, but after the weekend’s events, I don’t even feel welcome in my own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have never experienced racism and Islamophobia on this level in my life. I have honestly never experienced racism on this level in my whole life and it was embarrassing as so many people were there.

“I have a fear of going into the city centre or even just speaking out on this, as I have already received so much hate from people who agree with what Jordan did to me.”

Footage was played to the court which showed 30-year-old Plain, of Broadway, Horsforth, making monkey gestures and sounds, shouting “rubber lips” as a racial slur and chanting “EDL, EDL”.

Some also took off their shirts and wrapped them around their heads, mocking the Muslim hijab, and Plain pretended to pray like a Muslim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted he had previously used cocaine and that he had been drinking on that day.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said: “He knows he was completely in the wrong and makes no suggestion there was any justification for his actions.”

The judge, the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, told Plain: “You climbed on a barrier and made monkey noises and gestures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was grossly offensive. Racist language and behaviour. Your conduct and that of your group was designed to stir up racial hatred.”

Plain was the last of four defendants to be jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Two Asian men were jailed for their part in the disorder, having attacked men draped in Union Jack flags, while a third Leeds man was also jailed for posting racially-motivated comments on Facebook.