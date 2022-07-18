The victim and Jamie Lovric, 33, met on a dating app around four years ago, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They started a relationship together in November 2020, with the victim describing Lovric as "charming" during the "intense" early days of the relationship.

However, the relationship "deteriorated quickly", the court was told.

Lovric, of Saxton Avenue, Bradford, told the victim she should be putting more effort into wearing makeup, despite having to wear a face mask as part of her job.

He was "falling out with her" every week, before returning to make amends.

In January 2021, the victim - from Leeds - expressed her fear about Lovric to her mum.

She said he would go from 'nought to one hundred' and behave irrationally in arguments.

Three months later, the victim told her mother she continued to be frightened of Lovric.

In July 2021, Lovric went through the victim's phone and found she had Snapchat.

Despite her giving him answers, he continued to question her in an attempt to trip her up, the court heard.

"The questioning was said to have lasted hours and deprived her of any sleep", the prosecutor said.

"He verbally tormented her.

"He deliberately smashed a glass on the floor and she cut her foot.

"He said she deserved it."

Lovric pushed her onto the bed and demanded she stay there following the argument according to the prosecutor.

Later in July, the defendant told the victim she was no longer allowed to speak to a group of friends after a stripper had been booked for a party she was due to attend.

Such was the victim's fear, she changed the name of the friend in her phone to enable her to continue to contact them.

In September, Lovric realised the victim had been sent a message from the friend and smashed his own phone out of anger on the dashboard, demanding the victim owed him a new phone.

The argument continued and Lovric used his forehead to push the victim backwards.

Also in September, the victim had been out at a family event.

When she returned, she woke up to find Lovric - who had taken cocaine - kneeling over her, the court heard.

He shouted abuse at her, before striking the victim to the face repeatedly with his other hand.

Lovric continued to be abusive and the victim decided to end the relationship.

On October 2 she decided to tell the defendant she did not want to see him anymore.

He turned up at her home and could be seen on a Ring video doorbell shouting and swearing to himself.

The victim called the police but he left before officers arrived.

Three days later he turned up at her home again and left a bunch of flowers on her doorstep.

A non-molestation order was made against Lovric but he broke this on two occasions in May 2022 when he met up with the victim.

During interviews, Lovric denied any allegations of assault and denied stalking or controlling her "in any way".

Lovric pleaded guilty to one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of breach of a non-molestation order on the day of his trial at Leeds Magistrates Court.

In an impact statement read during the sentencing, the victim said she suffered flashbacks to the abuse and must undergo weekly therapy.

She said she had PTSD and fatigue and suffered severe sleep deprivation during the ten month ordeal.

"He chipped away at my self confidence", she said.

"He berated and belittled me."

The victim said she may have suffered injuries during the relationship but was too embarrassed to attend hospital.

She said she feared he would "one day" kill her.

In mitigation, Emily Hassell said Lovric had suffered a number of bereavements during his life and had turned to drink and drugs "as a crux to alleviate his feelings".

"It is not an excuse for how he has behaved", she said.

"He is sorry for the way he behaved."

Lovric knows the relationship is now over, she said.

Sentencing him, Recorder Mullarkey said Lovric "verbally tormented" the victim, looked to isolate her from her friends and were abusive to her physically.

"Your behaviour was utterly unacceptable and inappropriate", the recorder said.

"You now accept the relationship is over."

The recorder said the abuse spanned a period of 10 months.

Lovric was jailed for two years and six months.