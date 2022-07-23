Leeds woman framed for murder of husband in Pakistan 'deliberately framed', judge tells court

And he dismissed allegations that Yasmin Kausar, 62, who lives in Leeds, hired a man who worked for her husband Mohammed Farooq, 65, to kill him as ‘friviolous, baseless and concocted’ in nature.

Mrs Kausar was detained after the charred remains of Mohammed Farooq, 65, were found in a car at a rubbish dump on April 1.

She was held in a prison in the country as she awaits trial, where she could face the death penalty if convicted.

Yasmin Kausar (left) with her daughter Saima Bashir. SWNS.

But a High Court judge in the country who ordered her release has said there were no eyewitnesses linking her with the killing of the wealthy businessman.

Prosecutors claim two men say they witnessed Mrs Kausar and her co-accussed Muhammad Idrees in a car belonging to Mr Farooq, which was being followed by another accused Abdul Waheed.

The prosecution witnesses claim the car and motorbike drove off and they later saw fire and smoke from the direction they were heading but assumed someone was burning rubbish.

The next day, a burnt out vehicle with Mr Farooq’s body inside was recovered.

Saima Bashir, 38, and brother Sajid Bashir, 40, had to face the possibility of their mum Yasmin Kausar, 62, would be sentenced to death after she was accused of ordering the murder of her husband in Pakistan. SWNS.

Honourable Mr. Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem said Mrs Kausar had been arrested on the basis of statement issued by Mr Farooq’s son, Mujahid.

He wrote: “I have observed that no direct evidence is available against the petitioner which can connect her with the commission of crime.

“So far as the circumstantial evidence is concerned, and has always been treated as weak type of evidence and solid evidence is required to corroborate the same, which is very much lacking in this case.”

In the statement, Mujahid says Mr Farooq left his house with two other men and told him he was going to the house of Mrs Kausar in Bahria Town.

But the judge highlighted that in Mujahid accepts the house was in his possession, not Mrs Kausar’s.

He wrote: “Another important aspect of this case is that the petitioner was the second wife of Muhammad Farooq.

“It is noteworthy when the house of occurrence was already in possession of Mujahid Ammar Farooq, then the question arises how the petitioner can call Muhammad Farooq at the house which was not in her possession.

“Meaning thereby, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in this case to deprive her from the inheritance of Muhammad Farooq.

“This alone fact is sufficient to hold that the petitioner’s case squarely falls within the domain of further inquiry.”

Mrs Kausar has always maintained her innocence and her family launched a petition calling for her to be freed at the time of her arrest.

Her lawyer applied for bail which was refused by the sessions court in Rawalpindi, which Justice Nadeem said should have been granted.

He went on: “The petitioner has been behind bars since her arrest. The investigation is complete and she is no more required for further investigation.

“Nobody could be kept in jail for an indefinite period. Therefore, further incarceration of the petitioner would not serve any useful purpose.”

Speaking for the first time since she was released on bail, Mrs Kausar last week revealed she was beaten by police officers who tried to force a confession from her.

She said she has been unable to grieve for her husband, who she said was her ‘soul mate for more than 25 years’ and her brother also died while she was in prison, adding to her distress.

Her worried family in Leeds, say they hope the judge’s comments will help strengthen their defence.

Mrs Kauser’s daughter Saima, 38, flew out to Pakistan to support her mother after her release from prison.

Now back home in the UK, she said: “My Mother is now expected to go through a process which we are told could take between 12-18 months to conclude this case.

“She is innocent of all the claims made against her, her legal and human rights have been scandalously abused this ordeal.

"I am very disappointed with the British Government and Embassy in Pakistan for the lack of support we have received from them.

"Also we have emailed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on numerous occasions, she is aware of the facts in this case and we have had zero response back.