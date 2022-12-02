Gurpreet Kaur said she woke up on Wednesday and Friday last week (November 23 and 25) to find that her car had been “caked in paint” while parked outside of her flat on Dewsbury Road in Beeston, where she lives by herself.

She said that the incidents “knocked me for six” and left her “scared and intimidated” as it appeared that they were targeted attacks, even though she had only moved into the flat two months prior and had not had any issues with neighbours. Ms Kaur said: “It’s a nice area where everyone keeps themselves to themselves.

"It’s just come out of nowhere. It’s really put the frighteners on me.”

Gurpreet Kaur said that her car was 'caked in paint' on two occasions last week.

Ms Kaur said that she moved in with her family last Friday due to her concerns and only returned to the flat on Thursday, leaving her car in a different location.

She said: “After the first time I was concerned but didn’t think it would happen again and then when it did I was knocked for six and worried whether I would be safe. They might come for me next time.

"That was the scariest thing. That they know where I live.”

She has since informed the police and acquired CCTV footage of the second incident, which shows a hooded figure approach her car and throw paint over it at 11pm on Thursday, November 24.

CCTV footage shows the hooded figure approach the car and throw paint on it at 11pm on Thursday, November 24

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received reports of two incidents of criminal damage relating to a vehicle at an address on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, Leeds, last week. The first incident is believed to have taken place between 6:30pm on 22 November and 8:20am on 23 November. The second incident was reported shortly after 8am on 25 November.

“Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information about them is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0932 of 23/11.