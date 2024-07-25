Leeds woman described 'terror' of serial sex attacker who preyed on teenagers in care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has described the moment a serial sex attacker beat her, pinned her down and then raped her in her own home.

Bradley Wilson was deemed dangerous and handed an extended 17-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week for a series of sex assaults preying on teenagers in care.

The 18-year-old, who was also brought up in the care system, was found guilty after a trial of raping two young females and sexually assaulting a teenage boy. He was also found guilty of ABH on one of the victims, and admitted a separate ABH incident in Cumbria when he attacked a man with a glass bottle.

Bradley Wilson (pictured) was deemed dangerous for a series of sex attacks on teeagers in care. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

In a heartfelt impact statement from the young woman whom he raped in Leeds, read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Petterson, she said: “When you were dragging me around and punching me, I did not know if you were going to stop. I begged you for my life but you did not listen. I have never felt terror like that.”

The woman said she was left feeling disgusted and continues to suffer from nightmares.

It was heard that Wilson had got into a verbal altercation with a man on a night out in Barrow-in-Furness in 2022, before throwing a bottle at his head. The man was left needing seven stitches and is scarred for life.

Around New Year’s Eve in 2022 he was communicating with a 16-year-old girl in care when he arranged for her to come to his home in Preston, Lancashire. He plied her with drink and she later fell asleep, only to be woken later to find Wilson raping her. He later tried to claim it was consensual.

In February, he befriended a 14-year-old boy who had run away from care. He arranged to meet him in Sheffield, where he “sneaked” the boy into his accommodation. He also encouraged him to drink and sexually assaulted the boy when he fell asleep.

Wilson denied the assault, but his DNA was found on the inside of the boy’s tracksuit bottoms that matched Wilson’s saliva.

Finally, in November last year, he went to the woman’s home in west Leeds. She thought they were friends and like the previous victims, she had also been brought up in care.

He gave her alcohol and made advances towards her, putting his arm around her. He also asked to sleep in her bed but she refused. After she had gone to bed, he jumped on her and began attacking her.

He put a blanket over her face and in her mouth, told her to shut up and threatened to kill her, before raping her.

Wilson, of Spring Lane, Sheffield, has seven previous convictions, but none for sexual offending. Mitigating, Aubrey Sampson conceded he was limited because of Wilson’s continuing denials of his sexual offending.

He said Wilson had been in care since the age of one and pointed to his current young age.

Judge Neil Clark admitted the circumstances of Wilson’s childhood were “sad”, but said: “You prey on young people who are vulnerable.”

He said a probation report flagged up “deep concerns” about Wilson’s views on sexual consent, that he had “distorted views” on relationships and a “nonchalant” attitude towards his offending.