Dad-of-three Daniel Colley was targeted by officers who suspected he was dealing in 2020 and 2021. They raided his home on Garnetts Grove in Otley in August 2021 and found him there with his partner and their two very young children at the time, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

Although they found few drugs - a small amount of cannabis - his mobile phone contained hundreds of messages relating to the sale of cannabis, ketamine and cocaine. Colley, 31, tried to claim it was not his phone but many of the messages sent to the phone referred to "Dan" or "Danny", which clearly showed it to be his, prosecutor Jade Edwards said.

They also found two ledgers which the Crown said was a tick list for money owed, but Colley claimed they were for his window-cleaning round. It was determined by the presiding judge that he used it for both.

Colley, now of Middle Laithe, Linton, Skipton, admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and one of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. He has 19 previous convictions including multiple drug-possession offences and for drug dealing.

He was only given an 11-month suspended sentence in 2021 for dealing, and evidence suggested he continued to deal before and after that sentence.

A probation report read to the court suggested he came from a drug background, and relapsed into drug use and selling when Covid struck and work became difficult.

Mitigating, Mark Foley said: "He is realistic in terms of the situation today. He came from a broken home. His father was addicted to drugs. He was brought up from an early age in a drug environment. He acquainted himself with those involved in drugs and they have been part of his life for a considerable amount of time."

He said that Colley wanted to raise his family away from Otley as a result, so moved to the Skipton area. Having worked as a window cleaner, he has tried his hand at a number of businesses since, including his latest venture, which involves the installation of children's playgrounds. He also had a fourth child on the way, the court heard.

Colley worked as a window cleaner but fell back into selling drugs. (pics by WYP / National World)

Mr Foley said: "He has done all he can to bring a legitimate wage into the family."

But Judge Simon Phillips KC said his previous convictions meant jail was the only option. He told Colley: "The fact of the matter is that you were offending while on bail and continued offending during the court of your suspended sentence order."