Leeds wife murderer's sentence delayed after suspected overdose

Mark Barrott, 55, murdered his wife, Eileen, at their home in Whinmoor last year.

He was due to learn his fate this morning at Bradford Crown Court at 10am, but it is understood he had taken an overdose last night at Newton Lodge, the psychiatric unit in Wakefield where he is being held.

It is thought that the case is likely to go ahead later this morning.

Eileen and Mark Barrott.

Following a two-week trial held last month, the jury took less than three hours to unanimously find him guilty of murdering his wife at their home on Naburn Fold, in August last year.

He had denied murder, but accepted causing manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility - claiming that he was suffering from an episode at the time brought on by crippling mental health issues.

He claimed his wife was possessed and wanted to “kill the demon” inside of her.

He also said he had no intention of his killing his wife.

The jury rejected his claim.

Barrott had hit his wife with a hammer after she told him she was leaving him, and then strangled her to death, before fleeing to Scotland. He was arrested days later.

His wife’s body was discovered by the couple’s son.