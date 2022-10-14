A 20-year-old man was on his way to the gym when he was approached by a group of five men and attacked. He was racially abused before one member of the group threw a punch at him and when he fought back, others joined in the attack.

While trying to get away, he was struck with a bottle and left with a wound to his head that required stitches at hospital. The incident is being treated as a racially aggravated wounding with intent and happened shortly after 2am on Sunday, May 29.

The group approached the victim in Victoria Road in the city centre, near the junction with Water Lane. Enquiries made by police have shown that a second man was assaulted by the group within the vicinity but the victim has not come forward, although officers are keen to identify him.

Anyone who recognises any members of the group from the CCTV footage has been asked to contact DC 3101 Roberts at Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13220290774. Alternatively, they can use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function or give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The footage is available to view on YouTube.