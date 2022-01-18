Luke Adair was sent to prison after a court heard how he put the lives of officers, drivers and pedestrians at risk during the prolonged incident.

Leeds Crown Court heard police officers stopped Adair as he was driving a large Iveco van in Leeds on November 11 last year.

Adair gave officers false details, claiming to be his grandad.

The officers did not accept the details and when they returned to his vehicle he drove off.

He failed to stop during a pursuit which lasted 18 minutes between west and south Leeds.

The incident began on Stanningley Road and continued along Cockshott Lane, Broad Lane, Swinnow Lane, Pudsey Road, the A6110 Ring Road, Branch Road, Dunlop Avenue, the M621, Hunslet Road, Low Road, Sussex Gardens, Grove Road and Midland Road.

Adair drove at excessive speeds, went through red lights and undertook other vehicles.

He put a mum and her child in danger when he failed to stop for them at a zebra crossing and they had to move out of his way.

The 27-year-old defendant also mounted kerbs and drove on grass verges and paths.

He also drove on the wrong side of roads, including a dual carriageway.

Adair, of Oak Tree Walk, Gipton, made repeated attempts to ram police vehicles.

On two occasions he made contact with police cars and caused £25,000 worth of damage.

The incident came to an end when he drove on a path but his exit was blocked by bollards and he was arrested from the vehicle.

Adair was made the subject of an interim driving disqualification but was arrested again after he drove a vehicle the following day.

Judge Simon Batiste said: "It can't be suggested in any way that you kept out of trouble."

Adair pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He has previous convictions for aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, burglary, supplying drugs and driving while disqualified.

John Batchelor, mitigating, said Adair was sorry for what he had done and had been in custody since November.

The barrister said his client was making good progress in custody and is now taking medication for mental health issues he had at the time of the offence.

Adair was jailed for 18 months.

Judge Batiste said: "It is difficult to conceive of worse forms of driving than this where there has been no injury or death caused.

"It is frankly a miracle in this case that neither of those has been caused."