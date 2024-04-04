Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asif Yaseen, who is in his final year of an accountancy course, smashed into the police vehicle when they tried to stop him escaping in Headingley.

He was found with more £890 worth of cocaine and cannabis on him separated into deals, along with £464 in cash.

Leeds Crown Court head that officers had been on patrol shorty before 5pm on February 9 when they turned onto Newport Road and saw a pedestrian approach a black Vauxhall Corsa in what they thought was an obvious drug deal.

One of the police cars pulled up in front, with another parking up behind. When 23-year-old Yaseen realised he was about to arrested, he put the car in reverse and smashed into the police vehicle behind, and continued revving as he tried to push the police car out of the way.

He then tried to go forward, but an officer on foot smashed the window and was able to get Yaseen out of the vehicle. They also found two iPhones, one of which had messages instructing him where to drop off drugs and collect cash, with the total amount added up over the days.

He later admitted dealing in cocaine and cannabis, and dangerous driving. Yaseen, of Harehills Lane, Harehills, has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said after being charged, he confessed to his university tutor he had been "extremely foolish", but will be permitted to continue his studies when he is able to.

He said that Yaseen had also worked for Arla Foods.

Yaseen was spotted on Newport Road selling drugs. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

Mr Hammond said: "He has worked hard to provide for his family and educate himself. He funded his own education by way of legitimate work. He made a very stupid decision."

Mr Hammond said it was "clear" Yaseen was being instructed by others higher up the drug-dealing chain and said, like many, he became involved with selling to clear his own debt to dealers. This was neither accepted nor rejected by the Crown who said it would make little difference to his sentence.

Judge Richard Mansell KC said he would take an "exceptional course" of action and give him a suspended sentence due to his age, lack of previous convictions and his promising career.

He said: "People were plainly asking you to attend addresses and there was a running total of the profits made. You ae still only a young man.

"You are a very lucky man, but take this chance because if you come back before me I will lock you up."