Leeds University doctoral PhD student jailed in Saudi Arabia for 34-years over tweets is released

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 20:04 BST
A Saudi doctoral student at the University of Leeds has been freed after seeing a 34-year sentence over her activity on Twitter in Saudi Arabia drastically reduced, a rights group has said.

Salma al-Shehab, a mother-of-two, had been sentenced to 34 years in prison back in 2022 over her tweets in support of women’s rights.

Most Popular

A London-based Saudi rights group, ALQST, has now announced her release. Amnesty International has also reported that she has been released.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In January, ALQST and other groups said al-Shehab had seen her sentence reduced to four years in prison, with an additional four years suspended.

“Her full freedom must now be granted, including the right to travel to complete her studies,” the group said.

University of Leeds student Salma al-Shehab has been released after being imprisoned in Saudi Arabiaplaceholder image
University of Leeds student Salma al-Shehab has been released after being imprisoned in Saudi Arabia | National World / Amnesty International

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge her release.

Al-Shehab was detained during a family holiday on January 15 2021, just days before she planned to return to the UK.

She is a member of Saudi Arabia’s Shia Muslim minority, which has long complained of systematic discrimination in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across leeds">Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Judges accused al-Shehab of “disturbing public order” and “destabilising the social fabric” – claims stemming solely from her social media activity, according to an official charge sheet.

They alleged al-Shehab followed and retweeted dissident accounts on Twitter and “transmitted false rumours”.

Twitter was rebranded as X in July 2023.

Related topics:LeedsSaudi Arabia
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice