Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:13 GMT
A Leeds United fan has been banned from attending all football matches in the UK for three years after punching a police officer.  

The incident occurred on October 28 last year when a group of Leeds United fans clashed with Huddersfield Town supporters on Wellington Street in the city centre, ahead of the Championship fixture at Elland Road.  

As officers tried to keep the two factions apart, Thomas Stiff, 19, punched a police officer in the face and promptly fled the scene.

The fight happened ahead of a match at Elland RoadThe fight happened ahead of a match at Elland Road
The fight happened ahead of a match at Elland Road | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Stiff, of Windy Hill Lane in Marske-by-the-Sea, was later identified and subsequently charged with assault of an emergency worker.  

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates last Friday (August 2), where he was served with the order, which prevents him from attending any football game at any location in the UK which are regulated for the purpose of the Football Spectators Act 1989.  

Stiff was also fined £400 with court costs of £85 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Chief Superintendent Russ Hughes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Assaults on our officers will not be tolerated and we will always seek to take positive action in these circumstances.  

“As a result of his actions, Stiff has not only found himself out of pocket but also banned from following his football team for the foreseeable future.”

