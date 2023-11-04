Leeds United fan strangled steward at Elland Road and tried to pass it off as 'banter'

A Leeds United fan strangled a steward at Elland Road and tried to pass it off as “banter”.

Carl O’Brien put his hand around the woman’s throat and squeezed after a match on April 4.

She asked him to get off three times before she removed the hand herself.

O’Brien, of Navigation Road in York, was arrested and charged with intentional strangulation. The 50-year-old denied the offence, but was found guilty after a trial.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on November 2, but whether or not he will spend time in prison remains to be seen.

Prosecuting, Celine Kart said: “At 9.30pm when the match had ended, the defendant was among the spectators exiting the south stand of the stadium.

“A steward was monitoring to make sure they left safely, but she had cause to speak to a few who were causing a nuisance. This was when the defendant approached her, placed his right hand around her throat and began to squeeze.”

The victim suffered no injuries other than a slight reddening. It came after Leeds United beat Nottingham Forrest 2 – 1 in a Premier League game.

O’Brien, who had been drinking, was said to have been slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

Ms Kart continued: “He said he was having good natured banter with the steward and that he was in good spirits. He said he was giving her a hug and that it was friendly.”

Mitigating, Mike Walsh said that while there was a threat, he suggested this was less significant than it may be in other situations concerning intentional strangulation, including incidents of domestic violence.

Recorder Ayesha Smart said she would defer the sentencing for six months to decide whether or not O’Brien should go to prison.

In the meantime, he is banned from going within half a mile of Elland Road when Leeds United are playing, within half a mile of the city’s train station on those days and within five miles of any stadium when the club is playing an away game.

He also cannot go near a stadium when England’s national team is playing and must pay £500 in compensation to the steward.

The judge warned: “If you can stick to those conditions, then I may be able to pass a suspended sentence. If there is any non-compliance, you will be going to prison.”