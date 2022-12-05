Twin brothers Zane and Hasnane Rashid, both 25, and Amir Khan, 27, were each sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over charges of affray on Friday (November 2) in relation to the attack on two men in the Harehills area on February 22, 2019. They were each given suspended sentences of 21 months.

The court was told that it was a revenge attack after the two men assaulted and “bullied” Zane Rashid on the day prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the three men were initially charged with wounding with intent – a charge that carries a more severe sentence – but this was changed to affray after the complainants refused to cooperate with police.

The attack with the machete and the golf club happened on Dorset Road, Harehills, in front of members of the public. Photo: Google

The three men pleaded guilty to the offences of affray on the day that they were supposed to stand trial. During the sentencing, the court was shown CCTV footage of the attack taking place by Dorset Road at around 1pm. The footage shows the two victims walking down the street before noticing the three men and running off. Zane Rashid is then seen walking around the corner wielding a machete and is followed by Khan.

One of the men then runs into a nearby shop and grabs a broom to be used as a weapon, at which point Hasnane Rashid pulls up in his car and gets a golf club from the boot. The footage then showed the men swinging the weapons at each other, all while members of the public – some of them children – are stood nearby. The court heard that one of the victims then got into the car and drove off, which is when Khan called the police to report a theft. Khan then told police his car had been stolen when he had stopped to break up a fight, while Zane Rashid said he had not been present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two victims were located and both had suffered “appalling” injuries to their arms, at which point the other three men were arrested. In mitigation, the court heard that Zane Rashid had been “bullied and picked on” by the brothers the day prior and had his phone stolen. Rashid said that he had decided to seek revenge as “the police would not do anything”.

Judge Penelope Belcher told the three men that they were “very fortunate” that their charges had been changed to affray as if they had remained as wounding with intent they would be facing “substantial periods in custody”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing them, she said: “It was obvious you were going out for revenge. People can’t take the law in to their own hands. It’s simply not acceptable.”