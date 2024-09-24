Leeds to Hull train: Woman sexually assaulted on train - British Transport Police release pictures of man
Police investigating the attack have launched pictures of a man they believe may have information.
The incident, that happened at around 8.45pm on September 7, came after a man boarded the train at Leeds.
British Transport Police said that he sexually assaulted the woman as she waited to leave the train. He left the service at Hull.
Those with information have been urged to contact the force by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 717 of September 7.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.