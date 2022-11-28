Leeds thug’s ‘zombie knife’ attack on girlfriend caught on camera bought to catch pet dog chewing furniture
A thug who subjected his terrified girlfriend to a brutal attack with a zombie knife at home was caught on a camera he installed to find out which pet dog was chewing the furniture.
The victim did not want to press charges, but police used the horrific footage that captured Anthony Murgatroyd attacking the defenceless woman as she sat motionless on the sofa with her head in the hands.
The video from November 5 was played to Leeds Crown Court which showed unemployed Murgatroyd, who has a history for violence, first trying to drag the woman up from the sofa by her hair, then kicking her to head.
He then picks up the long ‘zombie-style’ knife and takes a screwdriver from his pocket before threatening her up close. He then looks to be dancing around the living room and takes his top off before hitting her to the head with his hands and then kicking her.
He then handed her a beer bottle and shouted at her to open it with her teeth, which she did. He also asked her to touch the zombie knife.
She eventually managed to escape from the address and ran to get help from neighbours.
He was arrested later and had to be PAVA sprayed to stop him escaping. When officers spoke to the victim, she was still in fear of the suspect and felt unable to support a prosecution.
The footage however provided everything the police required to prosecute. After his partner refused to co-operate, the police were able to use the motion-sensor camera in the living room of the victim’s home in Cross Green, Leeds. It had been installed it to find out which dog was chewing the furniture.
The attack was sparked by an argument they had about him seeing prostitutes. Murgatroyd, 38, of Waverley Garth, Beeston, appeared in court from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand after failing to attend a previous hearing. He admitted causing actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in private.
He also admitted two counts of assault, involving his partner and a passer-by who tried to intervene, when he launched an attack in the street on August 9. In addition, he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample to be tested for drugs after that incident. He has 20 previous convictions, including GBH and robbery for which he received a nine-year jail sentence.
Mitigating, John Holding said Murgatroyd was not a heavy drinker, but had on those two occasions and regretted it. He said: “He is disgusted by his behaviour, he is genuinely sorry for what he has done. He accepts he was under the influence of alcohol. It does not excuse his behaviour but may explain it."
The judge, Recorder David Gordon handed him 20 months’ jail. Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Lee Berry, head of crime & safeguarding for the Leeds district said: “This was a prolonged and violent attack involving weapons, and the victim feared for her life during what was an absolutely terrifying ordeal. Once officers secured and viewed the footage from the ‘dog cam’ they were able to use that as key evidence to progress.”