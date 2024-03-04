Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Landell Browne, who has a catalogue of convictions for violence, was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that he has a "relish for beating women", before jailing him for more than five years.

Held on remand, he appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds and admitted a charge of ABH and GBH without intent stemming from two separate altercations with his most recent girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple had been together for around nine months, but it began to deteriorate after around seven months due to Browne's jealousy, particularly when she spoke with other men, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told the court.

On March 29 last year, she had finished work and stopped to see a friend on her way home, but Browne demanded to know where she was. He phoned her and told her he was going to beat her up. When she got her home he punched her three times to the face, cutting her eye and breaking her cheekbone. She later needed hospital treatment.

Browne has a long history of violence towards women. (pic by WYP)

Having apparently patched up their differences, on April 19 they had been staying at the Cyrus Hotel in Harehills, when in the early hours he went through her phone and became angry when he found out she had told a friend about the previous attack. He punched her again to the face. The woman's mother later phoned the police after finding out about the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been arrested, 36-year-old Browne, of St Michael's Terrace, Headingley, told police during his interview that the woman had been the aggressor, and said her ex partner was responsible for the injuries on her. He also said the woman's mother was racist and didn't like him.

Mitigating, Michael Greenhalgh said that Browne's life had spiralled due to cocaine and alcohol use. However, he said since being held in custody Browne has "seen the error of his ways" and was "trying to make amends". He said that the dad-of-three recognised he was facing a jail sentence but wants to move away from Leeds once he is released.

Judge Robin Mairs gave him a restraining order to keep him away from the victim and her Roundhay home address, and reminded him of his 19 previous convictions, made up of 28 offences. These included multiple attacks on various women.

He said that Browne's first assault on his latest partner, in which he phoned her and told her what he was planning, showed a "sadistic" side to him.