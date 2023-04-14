Jay Hemsley, 27, from Belle Isle in Leeds was sentenced to 106 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court on April 6 for submitting the victim to the “terrifying ordeal” and leaving him with “serious facial injuries”.

The court heard that Hemsley attended his friend’s flat on December 7, 2022 and asked for money. The man declined but Hemsley stayed for a time anyway. He then attacked his victim, stabbing and strangling him, while demanding cash.

The 27-year-old then took the victim’s bank card and later attempted to use. The serious assault was reported to the police and Hemsley was arrested the same day.

DC Toby Rodgers of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Jay Hemsley for what was a violent attack which left his victim with a number of serious facial injuries.

“Hemsley put his victim through a terrifying ordeal and on arrest displayed no remorse for the injures he caused. We hope this sentencing will now bring the victim some closure as he continues to recover from this ordeal.”

Hemsley was sentenced to 106 months for Section 18 wounding, one year for fraud and one year for strangulation, with the sentences to be served alongside each other.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier court hearing.