Leeds thug who did 'next to nothing' of unpaid work is finally locked up

Jonathan Jenkins was convicted in December 2022 of ABH on a female and given a 22-month sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was also given 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to complete the domestic violence programme Building Better Relationships as part of his punishment.

But the 31-year-old, of Cross Lane, Wortley, was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week where it was heard he had done zero hours of the work, only recently completing the one-hour induction and had not done the relationship course. He had also had 18 missed appointments with probation that were unexplained.

Mitigating on his behalf, Felicity Hemlin said: "He is realistic to what the likely outcome will be, he has brought his bag with him [expecting to go to jail]. He is very emotional and understands he has put himself in this position."

She said that his stepfather died before Christmas, his mother is gravely ill, and that he has his own physical problems, suffering seizures after being attacked.

But Judge Christopher Batty told him: "You have had 22 months [jail] hanging over your head and still not done it. You have had plenty of chances and here we are. Not one single hour of unpaid work.

Jenkins was lucky not to be jailed for attacking a female, but was locked up this week. (pic by National World)

"When you commit an offence as serious as this you should go to prison. You did not. Somebody decided to suspend it and since that time you have done next to nothing. It does not sit well. It's too little too late."