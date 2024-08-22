Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent thug who attacked his partner causing her to miscarry her baby has finally been jailed after another prolonged attack in which he strangled her and bit her face.

Volatile Bradley Long spent more than an hour assaulting the woman, grabbing her by the throat and sinking his teeth into her. It came after the 27-year-old was already on two suspended sentences for sickening attacks against her.

During one assault, he kicked her to the belly which was said to have caused her to lose their baby. She was 16 weeks pregnant at the time, but Long blamed her for the attack.

After she took Long back when he claimed he had changed, he turned violent once again on the night of April 29 this year. Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court this week, Andrew Petterson said the couple had been to the pub and returned to his home on Greenock Terrace in Armley.

But an argument broke out with Long lunging at the woman and grabbing her around the throat with both hands. He then pushed her onto a sofa, pinned her down with his knees and began punching her around the face. He bit her chin and face and for an hour continued to apply pressure to her throat and releasing.

She suffered black eyes, extensive bruising to her face and forehead, bite marks and bruising to her neck. It was only when Long later left that she rang the police.

Long was jailed for a prolonged attack on his partner, biting and strangling her.

He was arrested on May 9, but had sent messages to the woman before then, apologising, that he loved her and said he would seek help. During his police interview he lied and told officers the woman had attacked him, Mr Petterson said.

Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he spent much of the hearing with his head in his hands. He admitted a charge of ABH and intentional strangulation.

Mitigating, Jemima Stephenson conceded Long had a “number of chances” previously having been handed suspended sentences but understood he now faced a custodial sentence.

She said: “He has demonstrated remorse. He takes full responsibility and does not seek to excuse his actions in any way. He has accepted the relationship is over. He realises his behaviour is entirely unacceptable.”

She said Long suffered physical abuse as a child, and was in a serious car crash at the age of 18. He was left with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety. She also said he had been “honest” about issues he has with alcohol.

Judge Rayfield activated a year of his previous suspended sentences, and gave him an additional two years, making a total of three years’ jail. She told him: “It was a protracted and serious assault against your partner and the woman you were supposed to love.

“She was trapped in your home, miles away from any family and friends. You knew she was isolated. She feared you would eventually kill her. I’m not surprised.”