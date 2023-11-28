Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds thug told wife he wanted to 'drag her corpse to car' before strangling her in front of their children

A Leeds thug told his wife he wanted to “drag her corpse to the car” before he strangled her in front of their children.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Gavin Wilson had been arguing with the victim before he launched into the terrifying attack on July 5, which left her with red marks to her neck.

The 41-year-old, of East Park Street in Morley, was arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation and a charge of assault by beating.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 27.

Gavin Wilson, 41, of East Park Street, Morley, Leeds, was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on November 27 after pleading guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation and a charge of assault by beating. Photo: National World.Gavin Wilson, 41, of East Park Street, Morley, Leeds, was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on November 27 after pleading guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation and a charge of assault by beating. Photo: National World.
The court heard that Wilson’s relationship with his wife of 14 years had deteriorated in the lead-up to the incident.

He grabbed her by the shoulder, before making shocking comments.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC explained: “You told her you wanted to punch her head and drag her corpse to the car. It must have been terrifying for her.

“Later on, when you had been drinking, your comments during a TV programme made her feel uncomfortable. She got up and left, but you followed her. You called her a sl*g and a b****, which was terrible behaviour in front of your children.

“You then grabbed her by her throat, which you squeezed for 15 to 20 seconds. She was not able to breathe.”

Jemima Stephenson, for the defence, said that Wilson has been working on managing his anger since the incident.

Judge Bayliss sentenced Wilson to 15 months in prison.

He was also banned from contacting the victim for any reason other than to arrange child contact.