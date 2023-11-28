A Leeds thug told his wife he wanted to “drag her corpse to the car” before he strangled her in front of their children.

Gavin Wilson had been arguing with the victim before he launched into the terrifying attack on July 5, which left her with red marks to her neck.

The 41-year-old, of East Park Street in Morley, was arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation and a charge of assault by beating.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 27.

The court heard that Wilson’s relationship with his wife of 14 years had deteriorated in the lead-up to the incident.

He grabbed her by the shoulder, before making shocking comments.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC explained: “You told her you wanted to punch her head and drag her corpse to the car. It must have been terrifying for her.

“Later on, when you had been drinking, your comments during a TV programme made her feel uncomfortable. She got up and left, but you followed her. You called her a sl*g and a b****, which was terrible behaviour in front of your children.

“You then grabbed her by her throat, which you squeezed for 15 to 20 seconds. She was not able to breathe.”

Jemima Stephenson, for the defence, said that Wilson has been working on managing his anger since the incident.

Judge Bayliss sentenced Wilson to 15 months in prison.