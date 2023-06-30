Shane Higgins sent the sickening voicemail in a bid to halt the young man from giving evidence in a trial set for Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

At Leeds Crown Court this week, it was heard that the unspecified trial never took place, but it was not known if his spiteful words caused it to collapse. Higgins was jailed for 42 months after admitting a string of offences, including the intimidation of his son as a witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Harry Crowson said that Higgins’ first offence dated back to August 2, 2020 when he became angry and dragged his daughter’s partner out of a car after he became angry when she played with the radio. She hit her face on the kerb causing a serious nose injury before he got back in and drove off, leaving her.

Higgins admitted a string of offences, including intimidating his son who was due to give evidence against him in trial at the magistrates' court.

He later denied the attack to police and went as far as saying she made it up.

Then on August 20, he tried to outrun police in an Alfa Romeo after they saw him speeding in Leeds. He initially pulled over at a petrol station, but then took off again when officers got out to speak with him.

He hit more than double the speed limit, ran red lights, turned his headlights off and drove on the wrong side of the road. He eventually came to a stop but had to be dragged out after refusing to get out himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2020 he was seen drunk at St James’ Hospital and had to be restrained by a security guard after turning aggressive. He then struck a police officer at Elland Road Police Station after his arrest.

Then in May of this year, he went to his ex partner’s home, whom the court heard “lived in fear of violence” from Higgins. He demanded she come out of the house as he stood in the garden. When she refused to come out, the police were called.

He then left her 15 voicemails including threats to kill and to burn her house down. He also left the intimidating voicemails on his son’s phone.

Appearing in court via video link from custody, 38-year-old Higgins admitted ABH, dangerous driving, common assault, assault on an emergency worker, harassment and intimidation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 24 previous convictions for 49, including GBH and assaults. Mitigating, Michael Walsh said: “He has difficulties emotionally and mentally. He consumed alcohol to excess on occasions and he accept she has an issue with alcohol now.

"He is remorseful for what it’s worth now and understands his own actions.”

Judge Ray Singh told him: “It was significant vile and abusive language you used. You knew your son was a witness in a trial against you, you were trying to intimidate him.

"You told him ‘it will be the last day you breathe’. It was clearly designed to maximise fear and distress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad