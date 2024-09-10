Leeds thug strangled pregnant woman and bit her fingers when she ended relationship

A thug strangled his pregnant partner and bit her fingers when she told them that their relationship was over.

Intoxicated Kevin Nelson confronted her two hours after she broke the news to him, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Nelson, 37, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand and admitted a charge of strangulation, ABH and criminal damage. He was jailed or 21 months.

Prosecutor David Ward said that the couple had been in relationship for five months when she told him on May 13 that she no longer wanted to be with him. Nelson then confronted her, letting himself into her home.

He pushed her against the bed and put his hands around her throat. She got free and tried to lock him out of the property, but he strangled her again. He bit her fingers and when the woman’s daughter intervened, he left the property but smashed his partner’s glasses and phone.

Nelson, of Lenhurst Avenue, Armley, has eight previous convictions for 21 offences, including eight for violence. He was jailed in 2018 for GBH with intent.

In a victim impact statement from the woman, she said she had suffered eight previous miscarriages. Nelson claimed he did not know she was pregnant, but she told the court that Nelson was aware, having been present at a previous scan with her.

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said Nelson recognised he had issues and was working on them while on remand. He said it “demonstrated that he was a man who could be rehabilitated”.

He told the court: “I genuinely think it’s one of those rare cases that if he is given an opportunity, that you won’t see him back darkening the doors of this court building or any other court building.”

The judge, Recorder Brian Whitehead agreed there was “some hope of rehabilitation” but said there was “only one outcome”, which meant he would not suspend the sentence.