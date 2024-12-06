A thug with a history of violence stabbed his friend in the face and hit him with a brick after a night drinking.

Jamal Goodison, who has bipolar disorder and suffers from psychosis, rang 999 to say the victim would not leave his home and was “sleeping”.

During the frantic and confusing conversation, he told the operator he was going to arm himself with a knife and told them: “I’m not going to die in here.”

Goodison was initially charged with Section 18 GBH with intent, which he denied. He later admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, which was accepted by the Crown.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 999 call was made by Goodison at 4.38am on October 28, saying his friend had damaged his home and was refusing to leave.

Goodison (pictured) stabbed his friend in the face and attacked him with a brick after a night drinking. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Goodison then said: “Do not make me hit him with a brick.” He then told the operator he was going to get a knife and stab him.

He then said the man was bleeding and needed an ambulance. The police and paramedics reached Harlech Road in Beeston and found Goodison in the street waiting for them.

He took them to the victim, who had blood “spurting” from a stab wound to his cheek.

They also found a black-handled knife in the property and shards of smashed glass.

Along with the wound to his face, the man suffered a fractured eye socket. He did not provide a victim impact statement.

Goodison, 32, told police during his interview that the man kept attacking him.

He has 20 previous convictions for 48 offences, including multiple attacks on emergency workers, robbery and threats to kill.

Mitigating, Celine Kart said Goodison had been candid and had remorse, accepting that he used the brick to attack his friend.

But Judge Ray Singh concluded that he had also used the knife in the attack.

He told Goodison: “You are somebody who is prepared to use violence as and when you choose to do so.

“You will not stop committing violent offences.”

Goodison, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Lincoln where he has been held on remand since his arrest, was given a two-year jail sentence.