Thomas Smith was locked up for three years and eight months for terrorising his victim over a five month period between June and October of last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Smith targeted the mum when he was released from custody on licence after serving a sentence for stalking the same victim.

Eleanor Durdy, prosecuting, said Smith subjected the woman to domestic violence soon after his jail release.

Thomas Smith was jailed for three years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court for stalking and assaulting his former partner.

In July he attacked her at her home in Armley by pinning her against a door and grabbing her by the throat.

On another occasion he followed her before getting into her home and refusing to leave for five hours.

On September 18 he entered her home and refused to leave before giving her a "bear hug" and lifting her off the ground.

Weeks later he went into her house and threatened to smash her car up.

He then grabbed her by the throat and strangled her.

On October 19 he kicked the door to her home and caused damage.

On October 20 he attempted to take the door apart in order to get into her property as he made threats to beat her up.

Three days later he managed to get into the property and assaulted her again.

On a further occasion he stole £20 from her.

Smith, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stalking, two counts of assault, two of criminal damage and theft.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Smith was sorry for what he had done and pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Mr Sugare said Smith accepted that he would be facing another prison sentence because of his previous convictions against the same victim.