Nicky Walker, 27, was told he was a serious danger to women as he was jailed for offences against two victims on Monday. He punched his girlfriend, said he would treat her “like a dog” and threatened to murder her, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Tom Storey, prosecuting, said that following an argument on March 1 this year, Walker asked which hand his partner “wanted to be punched with”, before shouting at her and hitting her to the side of the head. Walker told the victim: “That’s what you get for running your mouth. These are baby shots.”

Walker locked his partner in a room and told her she needed permission to leave, saying he would treat her “like a dog”. He took her keys and phone and goaded her with them, and punched her again and said: “If you try any more, I’ll murder you. How do you feel being treated like a prisoner?”

Nicky Walker, 27, was told he was a serious danger to women as he was jailed for offences against two victims on Monday (Photo by WYP)

When he eventually left the house on March 3, the victim went to a neighbour, who called the police. Walker was arrested.

Mr Storey said: “She was relieved the relationship between them was over. She expressed to police she was emotionally and mentally destroyed by him, he has destroyed her self-worth.”

He added: “There were multiple methods used for controlling and coercing her, over the course of the relationship and that weekend. The conduct was intended to humiliate and degrade her.”

The next day, police received another report from a second woman, who had received nasty and threatening text messages and calls from Walker on March 3. He had also threatened to share a sexual video of her online.

Walker was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Walker, of Whinbrook Court, Moortown, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, sending malicious communication and threatening to disclose private sexual photography. Two charges of assault were left to lie on file.

He has a number of previous convictions, including for the rape of a child under 13 in 2012, when he was a teenager, and battery against a previous partner. He was also on licence at the time of the new offences.

In mitigation, Kara Frith said Walker had a challenging upbringing and struggled with his mental health, self harm and learning disabilities including dyslexia and ADHD. She added that he had hit “rock bottom” at the time of the offences, but he had been showing “encouraging signs” while in custody, accepting counselling and medicine for ADHD.

Passing his sentencing remarks, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said: “At the moment, behaving as you are, you are dangerous. I think you’re really likely to commit serious offences in the future and cause really serious harm to women. And if you do, then you will get an extended prison sentence.

“Everything that I’ve read and know about you makes me think that unless you continue to change your ways - you’re heading, firstly to hurting someone really badly, and secondly to prison for a very long time. If you aren’t ashamed, you really should be.”