Leeds thug jailed for dragging girlfriend into the street and attacking her with a crutch

Fifty-year-old Jason Amey began punching his partner while she lay asleep at his home on Old Farm Drive in West Park on the night of March 30.

He then lost his balance and fell on a mirror, accidentally smashing it. He then picked up a sharp piece of the mirror and tried to slash at her, but missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Crown Court heard that he eventually fell asleep, but the next day woke up and began accusing the woman of taking his pregabalin, medication that is often taken to treat anxiety.

Amey dragged the woman into the street on Old Farm Drive, West Park. (Google Maps)

The argument escalated and he then picked up her crutch and began hitting her, prosecutor Fatima Laher told the court.

He dragged her out of the property and into the street, kicking her and continuing to hit her with the crutch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the police were called and the sirens were heard approaching, Amey told the woman: “You get me nicked and I will kill you.”

He later admitted causing actual bodily harm and assault, but only on the day he was due to stand trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 21 previous convictions for 53 offences, his last being an assault on an emergency worker last year.

Following a probation report, it was claimed by Amey that he did not have a problem with alcohol, which the judge later refuted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said that Amey had placed himself in a “precarious position” and admitted there was little hope of rehabilitation in his case.

But he added: “He is not someone without personal difficulties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson told Amey: “You have a poor record and you do have clear problems with alcohol and your attitude towards your intimate partner.

"You attacked this lady in your own home. You punched and kicked her, used her crutch to batter her and dragged her into the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a protracted incident and she was vulnerable.”