Father-of-three Jason Allen kept the imitation weapon under floorboards at his grandmother’s house, and lifted it towards his partner, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 43-year-old had been living with the woman since November 2020, but she wanted to end the relationship on May 4 this year. They got into an argument because he “was not accepting it”, prosecutor Carmel Pearson said.

He put his arm around her neck and applied pressure to strangle her then pinned her to the floor by her arms.

Jason Allen was handed a two-year sentence.

The police were called and the victim was initially reluctant to press charges, but was persuaded.

She then told officers of the incident with the gun, which she said happened in February 2022. She said she had been too terrified to report him before.

The police then went to his grandmother’s home and found the BBM pistol under the floorboards.

Allen was arrested and he told officers it was a toy gun and had no intention of using it to cause fear. He also denied holding it against her head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been bailed, he was then arrested again for taking his partner’s car without her permission on May 13 this year.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, he admitted a charge of actual bodily harm, theft of the car, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Allen, of Scarcroft Grange, Leeds, has 28 convictions for 50 offences.

Mitigating, Peter Byrne said: “The relationship between these two was toxic. The arguments were unpleasant and sometimes protracted, and sometimes they were physical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reference to the ABH charge, he added: “He had to restrain her on occasions to prevent her from attacking him. He accepts he went beyond what was necessary on that occasion.

“The relationship has come to an end, he has been in custody since May and there’s been no contact.”