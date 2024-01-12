Leeds thug cleared of murdering a man after beating him to death during a family argument
The jury at Leeds Crown Court deliberated for less than a day before reaching their decision, finding 45-year-old Andrew Weston not guilty.
Weston admits killing 50-year-old Ian Aspinall outside Weston’s home on Sandford Road in Kirkstall in June last year savagely beating him with a flurry of deadly punches. Weston pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was put on trial this week for murder.
Weston was told he will return to court on February 16 for sentencing. He will remain in custody until then.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC told him that a report was required to find “what risk he poses for causing serious harm in future”.
During the five-day trial it was heard that Mr Aspinall, who was uncle to Weston’s pregnant partner, had sparked an argument the previous day saying that Weston “needed a slap”.
Their feud continued on the phone into the early hours of June 21 last year. Mr Aspinall then went to Weston’s home the next morning “looking for a fight” and punched Weston when he opened the door.
Weston then followed him outside and threw 21 unanswered punches at Mr Aspinall’s head and face. The brutal assault was caught on CCTV and played to the jury. Mr Apsinall suffered a fatal bleed to his brain and died the next day.
Weston later police he he “didn’t mean to hurt him” an just wanted Mr Aspinall to go away.