Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds thug cleared of murdering a man after beating him to death during a family argument

A Leeds resident has been cleared of murder after beating a man to death following a family argument.
By Nick Frame
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The jury at Leeds Crown Court deliberated for less than a day before reaching their decision, finding 45-year-old Andrew Weston not guilty.

Weston admits killing 50-year-old Ian Aspinall outside Weston’s home on Sandford Road in Kirkstall in June last year savagely beating him with a flurry of deadly punches. Weston pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was put on trial this week for murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Weston was told he will return to court on February 16 for sentencing. He will remain in custody until then.

Most Popular
Ian Aspinall (pictured) was beaten to death outside Weston's home on Sandford Road. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)Ian Aspinall (pictured) was beaten to death outside Weston's home on Sandford Road. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)
Ian Aspinall (pictured) was beaten to death outside Weston's home on Sandford Road. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told him that a report was required to find “what risk he poses for causing serious harm in future”.

During the five-day trial it was heard that Mr Aspinall, who was uncle to Weston’s pregnant partner, had sparked an argument the previous day saying that Weston “needed a slap”.

Their feud continued on the phone into the early hours of June 21 last year. Mr Aspinall then went to Weston’s home the next morning “looking for a fight” and punched Weston when he opened the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Weston then followed him outside and threw 21 unanswered punches at Mr Aspinall’s head and face. The brutal assault was caught on CCTV and played to the jury. Mr Apsinall suffered a fatal bleed to his brain and died the next day.

Weston later police he he “didn’t mean to hurt him” an just wanted Mr Aspinall to go away.