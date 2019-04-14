Leeds teenagers arrested for "stabbings" of two boys in Valley Gardens

Two Leeds teenagers have been arrested for attacking two other teenage boys in Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

Reports suggest it was a stabbing incident, but this has not been confirmed by police.

The police have confirmed that the two boys were "seriously injured" in the assault which happened at 3.30pm on Saturday, April 13.

The boys were taken to hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Two boys, both from the Leeds area, were arrested later that evening.

They remain in custody at this time.

There was a heavy police and emergency services presence at the scene yesterday, including firearms officers.

Readers told our sister site, The Harrogate Advertiser, that they were shocked and scared after the incident.

One said: "Hate not feeling safe - love Valley Gardens, having a walk or Parkrun, what is wrong with people?"

Another said: "I can't believe this has happened in our town."

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community. However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.

