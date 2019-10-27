Leeds teenager sent revenge porn videos of woman he'd never met to her parents

Zachariah Mara, of Grayrigg Close in Halton, started communicating with the victim through a puzzle game on Facebook before they began exchanging text and Snapchat messages.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard that the online relationship became explicit in nature and consensual photos and videos were exchanged between the two of them.

The pair never met and the 18-month relationship came to an end when the victim started a relationship in January 2019.

Leeds Magistrates Court.

Mara, 19, sent gifts and more than 100 emails to the victim.

Prosecutor Diane Rawnsley told the court that the messages became insulting and self-pitying in nature but the victim kept in contact because she was worried Mara would harm himself.

The electrical engineer threatened to send three explicit videos and seven images of the victim to her parents.

On April 1 he emailed the victim's mother and father the images of their daughter.

On May 2 he set up a fake Facebook profile and, posing as another man, sent the explicit images to a friend of the victim.

The victim only found out when she was told about the messages in work the next day.

Ms Rawnsley told the court that the images were sent with the intention to cause "maximum distress or humiliation" to the victim.

The court heard that the victim has suffered with changes in her mood since the incident and that it has caused great harm and stress for her and her family.

Mara pleaded guilty to two charges of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and one charge of harassment without violence.

Usama Patel, mitigating, said Mara had cooperated in full with the police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mr Patel said: "He met the victim when he was 17-years-old.

"During the cyber relationship they became very close. It lasted for 18 months and they spoke regularly.

"He said the relationship was as good as he'd ever had.

"When he found out about the new relationship the lady he believed he was with has entered into it it was particularly difficult for him.

"He makes no excuses for his actions.

"He knows it was a stupid and serious thing that he did.

"He has expressed how sorry he is.

"He has shown genuine remorse for her.

"He told her mother, 'I am really sorry for what I have done, especially to your daughter.

"'I messed up and I regret it every single day.

Lead magistrate, Mrs Ruth Heatley, handed Mara an 18 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.