A teenage inmate joined in an attack in Wetherby Young Offender Institute which left the victim “covered in blood”.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mckenzie Meeson, along with three co-defendants, rained punches on a fellow inmate who had recently moved into their unit in the Leeds juvenile prison.

At around 9am on December 18 last year, the four defendants and the victim were using the outdoor exercise yard, observed by a prison officer. Leeds Crown Court heard that two of the defendants were talking to the victim, when “suddenly, without warning” they began attacking him - punching him to the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weapons were used to stab the defendant, and after around 10 seconds Meeson ran across the yard to join in and began throwing punches at the victim, who was cornered by the three youths. The fourth defendant joined in, before they were broken up by prison officers.

18-year-old Mckenzie Meeson, along with three co-defendants, rained punches on a fellow inmate (Photo by National World)

The fight, which lasted about 30 seconds, was captured on CCTV. Meeson pleaded guilty to affray at the earliest opportunity. He has nine previous convictions for 13 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Meeson, who was 17 at the time but is now 18, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week. His three co-accused, who cannot be named due to their age, have already been sentenced to eight months in custody by the youth courts.

Passing his sentencing remarks, Judge Neil Clark said: “Disturbances in such an institution cause a major risk to staff and inmates.”