Robbuni Yohannes was cleared on all charges after a jury at Leeds Crown Court deliberated for just over three hours today, Tuesday, September 27.

The 19-year-old had been accused of attacking two women, almost a year apart, first on Town Street in the Armley area last year.

He was then accused of attacking the second woman on Henbury Street in the Sheepscar area of the city centre earlier this year.

Leeds Crown Court.

Mr Yohannes, whose last known address was given as Marlborough Street in Woodhouse, has been held on remand since his arrest in March.

He denied the allegations from the outset.

His trial lasted just over three weeks.