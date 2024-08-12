Leeds teenager accused of murdering grandmother is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager accused of murdering his grandmother can finally be named after he recently turned 18.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Skelton is charged with killing Mandy Barnett at her home near Wortley in October of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skelton turned 18 last month, and under the law was previously given automatic anonymity as a child. But this was lifted at Leeds Crown Court this morning during a brief hearing.

Mandy Barnett was found fatally stabbed on Prince Edward Grove, Wortley. (pic by WYP and National World)

Skelton, of Leasowe Close, Hunslet, was not present in court.

It was heard that a decision is still be determined as to whether Skelton is fit to enter a plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remains in a secure unit and has undergone psychiatric treatment and assessments by medical experts. But Judge Bayliss KC called for another report to be prepared before a decision is taken.

The case will come back to court on October 24 for a directions hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A provisional trial date has been set for November 18 and is expected to last five days, should it go ahead.

Mrs Barnett, 60, was brutally murdered at an address on Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley on October 23 last year. Police had been called to the property at around 11pm.

She was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Skelton was swiftly arrested and charged.