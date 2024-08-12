Leeds teenager accused of murdering grandmother is named
Brandon Skelton is charged with killing Mandy Barnett at her home near Wortley in October of last year.
Skelton turned 18 last month, and under the law was previously given automatic anonymity as a child. But this was lifted at Leeds Crown Court this morning during a brief hearing.
Skelton, of Leasowe Close, Hunslet, was not present in court.
It was heard that a decision is still be determined as to whether Skelton is fit to enter a plea.
He remains in a secure unit and has undergone psychiatric treatment and assessments by medical experts. But Judge Bayliss KC called for another report to be prepared before a decision is taken.
The case will come back to court on October 24 for a directions hearing.
A provisional trial date has been set for November 18 and is expected to last five days, should it go ahead.
Mrs Barnett, 60, was brutally murdered at an address on Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley on October 23 last year. Police had been called to the property at around 11pm.