Leeds street dealer caught by police with drugs 'business cards' during search of Gipton home
Sanchez Njie, of Brander Road in Gipton, had £500 worth of drugs at the address, as well as digital scales and mobile phones.
The 23-year-old was arrested on September 8 after police officers conducted a search of his home.
They had been making enquiries about an unrelated matter – but found around £300 worth of cocaine in resealable bags, as well as £200 worth of heroin and crack cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.
Njie already had 10 convictions for 12 offences, and was on license at the time of his arrest.
He was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroine and possession of cannabis.
On November 27, he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.
Charles Blatchford, for the defence, argued that Njie’s ADHD means he is “easily manipulated and influenced by others”.
But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You were playing a significant role motivated by financial advantage. This was on an ongoing basis, given the business cards, scales and mobile phones. You are a young man who continues to offend – and offend while on license. It has to be a prison sentence."
He was sentenced to four years in jail.