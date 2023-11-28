A street dealer in Leeds was caught with “business cards” used to flog drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sanchez Njie, of Brander Road in Gipton, had £500 worth of drugs at the address, as well as digital scales and mobile phones.

The 23-year-old was arrested on September 8 after police officers conducted a search of his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had been making enquiries about an unrelated matter – but found around £300 worth of cocaine in resealable bags, as well as £200 worth of heroin and crack cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.

Sanchez Njie, 23, of Brander Road, Gipton, Leeds, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on November 27 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroine and possession of cannabis. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Njie already had 10 convictions for 12 offences, and was on license at the time of his arrest.

He was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroine and possession of cannabis.

On November 27, he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

Charles Blatchford, for the defence, argued that Njie’s ADHD means he is “easily manipulated and influenced by others”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “You were playing a significant role motivated by financial advantage. This was on an ongoing basis, given the business cards, scales and mobile phones. You are a young man who continues to offend – and offend while on license. It has to be a prison sentence."