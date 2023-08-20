Leeds street-corner dealer had 180 wraps of crack cocaine in his underpants

A dealer stashed more than £1,800 worth of drugs in his underwear after police spotted him selling on street corners.

Stephen Hickman was watched by officers in Beeston on the evening of June 25, as he loitered as various people approached him. Some of those whom he spoke with were known drug users, and Hickman tried to make off when he saw the police approaching.

Quickly apprehended, they found cannabis buds on him and around £80 in cash, prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court.

Having been taken to custody, Hickman confessed that he had crack cocaine in his underpants. Around 180 wraps of the drug were found in two blue latex gloves, separated into £10 deals with an overall value of £1,800.

Hickman was jailed for dealing in crack cocaine. (pic by WYP / National World)

They then searched his home on Longroyd Street in Beeston and found more latex gloves and ammonia, which is often used in the preparation for turning cocaine into crack. The 31-year-old accepted being a drug user, but denied being a dealer and could not explain how the drug ended up in his underwear, and that the ammonia was used for cleaning his home.

He later admitted dealing in Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs. He has 27 previous convictions for 37 offences, but none for drugs.

Mitigating, Harry Crowson said that Hickman had been a user that had “escalated into dealing”. He said he had a troubled life, had no family and was brought up in care.