Residents have rallied together after a popular healthy food store in Leeds was broken into.

Bramley Wholefoods at Bramley Centre was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 3), with the thief taking “over £100” worth of goods, cash from the till and a charity collection box intended for Bramley Elderly Action.

Michelle Ribeiro, who started the independent business with her husband Dan in 2021, said that the break-in was “devastating”.

The thief broke the front door of Bramley Wholefoods at the weekend | Hadout

She said that the thieves broke in through the front door, which was the largest expense.

Mrs Ribeiro said that the business has been struggling in recent months and that her and her husband are not taking home a salary so appealed for help from residents to cover the costs on a GoFundMe page.

She set the target at £300 and has already received over double the amount from supporting members of the community.

Mrs Ribeiro said: “I was quite pessimistic when I set it up but then you get a bit of happiness when it comes through.

“I was only hoping to fix the door but now I’ll be able to replace the stock, replenish the money and give a donation to Bramley Elderly Action.

“I never expected it. It’s really nice to see that we have that much support.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a burglary at the Bramley Centre sometime overnight between August 2 and August 3.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13240419993.”